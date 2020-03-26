Supernatural season 15: The plan for the remaining episodes







As many of you out there likely know already, Supernatural season 15 is on a break — and it could be a rather long one.

Earlier this week, it was first confirmed that Monday’s episode was going to be the last one for the conceivable future. A part of the reason why was that there was post-production work that needed to be done on a lot of the remaining episodes, and that’s not even factoring in that the series is not even done filming as of yet.

For the time being, The CW is not announcing a Supernatural return date, and it could be a while before we end up having one. We have to find out what is going on with the state of the current health crisis, and then beyond that, the next order of business is then getting back to work and figuring out when to wrap things up.

One thing that we do know with certainty is this: Viewers will watch Supernatural no matter when it ends up airing. The fact that they are the final episodes only adds to that.

In the end, Deadline is reporting that regardless of completion of various tasks, the final seven episodes of the series are likely going to air alongside each other. The reason for this is just that it is so much easier to market and plan these episodes out than something that would air for a stretch of time, go away, and then come back on again. There have been so many different hiatuses on the show already that it’s understandable they would want to move in a different direction now. We know that we are gearing up for some sort of big showdown, with the Winchester brothers and all of those close to him facing off against Chuck and whatever idea of fate/destiny he may have.

