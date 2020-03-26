Legacies season 2 episode 16 return date: Uncertainty abounds







In our quest to learn the Legacies season 2 episode 16 return date, only one thing is certain — complete uncertainty all across the board.

Here’s what we know — while The CW has not technically billed the new episode tonight as the season finale, it makes some sense to speculate that it could very well end up being that way. Why? That has a lot to do with everything going on in the real world and the oh-so-simple fact that the entire cast and crew need to have a safe environment before new episodes can be filmed. For the time being, we’re simply not there.

Because nobody really knows how long this health crisis can last, it’s almost impossible the network to attach a return date to the Danielle Rose Russell series. It’s very well possible that there won’t be any more episodes until the fall. Meanwhile, it’s also possible that they could be put out as a mini-run later this summer if everyone has a chance to come back and shoot the remainder of the season. We think that The CW wants to keep its options open, and that’s one of the different strategies that some networks out there are exploring. (CBS, meanwhile, is opting to just go ahead and shut down some of their series — NCIS, for example, is likely going to bill episode 20 as their finale. That is precisely what FBI is doing for their own new episode on Tuesday night.)

In order to make up for the fact that Legacies is ending earlier than expected, the premiere date of In the Dark season 2 has been moved up to April 16. This allows the network to ensure that they have as much content on the air as possible.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Legacies, including other scoop on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see on Legacies season 2 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







