Messiah canceled; no season 2 coming at Netflix, says star







This is, unfortunately, going to sound all too familiar to a lot of people out there — another show bites the dust at Netflix. This time around, it is the drama Messiah that is officially done after a single season on the air.

In a new post on Instagram, actor Wil Traval was one of the first to report the news. The series, about (go figure) a modern-day messiah figure, did generate a good bit of buzz (and controversy) when it first premiered a little bit earlier this season. It was enough to create some intrigue, but the problem with most Netflix series is that staying power is equally important. You need to be able to keep people engaged for as long as possible — that way, their discussions lead into people wanting to watch again.

Netflix has, especially over the past two years, evolved into a streaming service that can be rather no-holds-barred when it comes to how they end shows. They’ve taken out a number of high-profile series including much of their Marvel universe, but then also some fan favorites like Santa Clarita Diet, One Day at a Time, and then Anne with An E. In the case of One Day at a Time, it was able to find itself another home over at Pop — yet, by and large canceled shows have a hard time getting another home elsewhere because of difficult licensing agreements.

There has also been quite a run of first-year shows getting a quick ax from Netflix in 2020. Some of the other noteworthy shows to depart have been Soundtrack and skating drama Spinning Out. While additional seasons are possible in theory, we wouldn’t consider them altogether likely.

