Star Trek: Picard season 2 premiere date hopes on CBS All Access







Following today’s big finale, and are you anxious to learn when Star Trek: Picard season 2 will premiere, or to get more news about it in general? Go ahead and consider this article your early source of information!

Let’s start things off here with this — there is confirmation in advance that a season 2 will happen. This is a project that Sir Patrick Stewart seems to love doing, and we’d go so far as to say that it is also a show that the world needs at the moment. Jean-Luc Picard is a beacon of hope for a lot of people in these dark times. There is something so valuable about his voice and being able to hear it at this point in history.

Now, the next order of business is just trying to figure out when the show could be back. It takes time to make a program like this, largely because of some of the extended post-production periods that are required. Our hope at the moment is that we could see something more before the end of next year, but we are swimming around right now in a sea of uncertainty. There’s so much going on in the world right now and because of that, it is very much difficult to predict precisely what the future is going to hold.

For the time being, though, we know this: Stewart seemed to very much enjoy his participation in the series. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what he had to say on the subject:

“We are beginning to have a good time together … I have no doubt whatsoever that the ensemble cast of Picard will be as important to my life as those on Next Gen.“

One thing we’re really excited for? The potential to see Whoopi Goldberg! After all, Whoopi recently accepted a request from Stewart to appear on the upcoming second season of the show.

