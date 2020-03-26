How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 10 spoilers: First details!







How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 10 is the midseason premiere, and we know you’ve been waiting for a while to see it! This is an installment that has a lot that it needs to pick up on, including unraveling some of the big reveals from the midseason finale. We learned that Annalise is supposedly dead, just as we’ve also learned that Wes is somehow still alive … or at least someone who looks like Wes. We know that there are still a ton of different theories out there.

For some more How to Get Away with Murder video updates, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full The Masked Singer playlist.

For some more news when it comes to How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 10, check out the official synopsis:

Annalise’s disappearance is uncovered, and the fallout affects everyone. Following Asher’s death, Michaela and Connor are booked on murder charges and forced to make the most difficult decision of their lives. Bonnie reveals a secret about Tegan, and Gabriel becomes a potential murder suspect.

The death of Asher is obviously going to take center stage in the present — how can it not? The spotlight is on Michaela and Connor, and the two of them have to do whatever they can in order to figure out what went on here. Do we think that there will be a few new clues here? Sure, but at the same time we don’t think that the writers want to give their game away too soon. Maybe there will be more info come episode 13 or 14, but episode 10? That feels almost more like the perfect time for a reset than anything.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to How to Get Away with Murder

What do you want to see when it comes to How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 10?

What sort of big surprises do you think are going to be unlocked here? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







