Chicago Fire season 8: Is Brett’s birth mother Julie dead?







Just when you think that there started to be a whole new phase of Sylvie Brett’s life on Chicago Fire, think again. Tonight’s new episode through a big curveball into her life, and that’s not something that we really expected.

All of a sudden, Brett’s birth mother in Julie is dead. That’s devastating. She thought she had a sense of what having her around could be, and now she’s gone. To make matters all the more dramatic, she may ended up having to care for her baby sister. She’s going to have to make a huge decision to make over the remaining episodes — does she want that sort of responsibility, especially with everything else that is going on in her life? We hope that either at the end of this scene or the start of season 8, there are some answers on that subject.

Of course, there are also some questions about what this could mean for her relationship with Casey. We’re still hoping that something more will happen with the two of them, but we may have to be patient there.

This is going to be a really hard time for Brett — she does already have a family who loves her, but this was this new part of her life that she was getting to explore. She was excited for it and to see where this journey would take her. Now, it’s being cut out in the blink of an eye and she’s left to wonder what could have been. She’s lucky in that she has her firehouse family all around her, since we know that they will be there to support her at just about every turn. A lot of them do already know a lot already about coping with loss — it’s unfortunately a part of living with this world.

