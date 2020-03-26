Survivor: Winners at War episode 8 spoilers: Is the merge here?







Next week on Survivor: Winners at War episode 8, there is going to be some big changes all across the board. The merge is finally going to be here! We’ve been waiting for a long time to get to this point, and we have a feeling that it’s going to be chaotic.

The merge is one part of this episode that could prove fantastic. The other part that could be? The ability to have a chance to see someone else return from Edge of Extinction! That’s going to be a huge part of this episode, mostly because of the fact that there are so many different players who are there who could impact the game in a huge way. We’re bummed to see Yul gone at this point, though, mostly because he is such a different player than anyone else who we still had on the show. We’d love to see him back.

Who do we think is going to be returning to the game? Right now, we’d probably favor Tyson or Natalie just because of their challenge ability. The Fire Token advantage may also matter to some degree, but it’s hard to know how much it could help without knowing the actual challenge itself.

(The unfortunate thing is that there was no confirmation that the returning person is coming back next week — the merge may not be.)

As for the people in the game we have the most confidence in, it’s hard to not look at someone like Sophie. Just think about everything she’s got going for her right now, plus her idol and the ability to lie so effectively.

