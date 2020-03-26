FBI season 2 episode 19 will be finale; first promo surfaces







In case you did not know, FBI season 2 episode 19 is airing on CBS next week — but there is one other factor that is important. This upcoming episode is also going to serve as the big finale.

Due to the current health crisis sweeping the world, it was fair to speculate that at some point, we were going to be seeing the show end sooner rather than later. We hoped that there would be potentially an episode 20, but that’s not happening here. “Emotional Rescue” is the title for this episode, and it goes without saying that this, in fact, is going to revolve around an emotional rescue. The promo showcases something that looks to be a race against time, with everyone banding together in order to ensure that they can save the day. We do think that there are lives in danger, but we also don’t think that we are entering a situation so deadly that we’re going to lose a handful of major cast members. Just remember for a moment where we are! This is an episode that was not meant to be a finale, so it’s probably going to feel like a normal episode in terms of tone.

Also, we’d be surprised if there is an appearance from Missy Peregrym in here at all. We’re sure that we will see her back again as Maggie, but it feels more like something for a potential season 3. (Technically there hasn’t been a renewal just yet, but it feels like a foregone conclusion — especially after the show drew its best viewership ever last night with the FBI: Most Wanted crossover.)

There is no synopsis for what is coming up next, but hopefully, we’ll have a little bit more news every step of the way.

