SWAT season 3 episode 18 return date hopes: The story of ‘Stigma’







Find yourself curious in learning some of what lies ahead on SWAT season 3 episode 18? Consider this article your source for early information … including some present confusion on the return date.

Here’s what we know — CBS is listing via their press site that “Stigma” is airing on April 1. Yet, we’re hearing elsewhere that it will be airing on April 8. We’re banking more on the latter, given that most networks are trying to keep some of their programming on the air for as long as possible. Just stay tuned, since we’ll have some more information on that subject once we have more.

As for the story itself, this is going to be one of the more emotional episodes of the season. It’s a journey into mental health, and a show addressing how sometimes there are those with severe issues that are afraid to speak up. It’s an issue that needs to be brought to light — that way, some of the stigma (back to that word now) can be eradicated a little bit from society:

Below, CarterMatt has the full SWAT season 3 episode 18 with more news as to what is coming up next:

“Stigma” – Hondo and the SWAT team race to save Buck (Louis Ferreira), their former unit leader, when he goes off grid and they fear he plans to harm himself. Flashbacks reveal the search for Buck, which coincides with one of the team’s most brutal missions, as each team member receives counseling and discusses the untold mental and emotional difficulties inherent to working in SWAT, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

S.W.A.T. cast members Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, Lina Esco and David Lim partner with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for an online public service announcement.

Even if we are closing in on the end of the season, at least the Shemar Moore series is making the most of all of the time it has to tell some powerful stories. We appreciate that, and are certainly curious to see where everything goes.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 3 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







