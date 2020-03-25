Council of Dads episode 2 return date on NBC; what lies ahead







Following the big premiere tonight following This Is Us, what do you want to know when it comes to Council of Dads episode 2? Well, for starters, you’re going to have to wait a while in order to see it.

For some bizarre reason, NBC has decided to air the second episode of the season more than a month after the premiere. Maybe this is a way to give them programming at a time they won’t have much, but even still, the situation is strange. Why not try to give the show a better overall sense of momentum?

Anyway, episode 2 of the show is going to be airing on Thursday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and this is going to be the timeslot that the show airs for most of the spring and summer. Hopefully, it’s going to find a way to carry forward some ratings momentum — or at least develop a solid audience of its own.

To date, we’ve recognized that dramas airing after This Is Us, especially at midseason, have not always fared well. Take a look, for example, at Rise and The Village — these are two shows that aired previously in this spot, and neither one of them had a chance to see the light of day in season 2. We’ll see if anything different is going to happen here.

Because episode 2 is still so far away, we’re going to have to wait for a good while in order to get some more details. We’re expecting something that is deeply moving and character-based — this is a format that should work, especially when people are looking for stories on subject matter that they can relate to. Viewers are looking for an escape these days, and we hope that Council of Dads will be a chance for them to smile and feel all of the emotions.

