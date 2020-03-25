For Life episode 7 spoilers: Can Aaron bring about a wedding?







Next week on For Life episode 7, we’re going to continue to see one Aaron Wallace try his best to balance all things. Of course, it’s also going to continue to be rather difficult for him to do. He has his own case, and then he has an avalanche of other responsibilities that he is trying to take on at the same time. His job is not an easy one, but the struggle is a big part of the job. It’s about making him into that ultimate underdog so that when the dust settles, we can continue to root for him more than ever.

So what is he trying to do specifically within this episode? Well, he’s going to be planning a wedding … albeit in one of the most bizarre ways imaginable. For a few more details right now, we suggest that you check out the full For Life episode 7 synopsis below:

Aaron struggles to balance the demands of his own case with the needs of an inmate who’s fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend. Safiya defies the prison board, effectively jeopardizing Anya’s campaign as well as their marriage.

We kinda love that there is a romantic story at the center of this episode, though there’s no guarantee that this is going to lead to some of these characters getting their happy ending. All this inmate wants is to be able to give his girlfriend this moment, but we have a feeling that he will be viewed with all sorts of mistrust and prejudice. This is what happens to people within the system sometimes — they aren’t often treated as real people. Aaron will have to convince those in the legal system to follow their humanity.

In between this story and what’s going on with Saifya, it feels already like this could be one of the most personal episodes of the season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on For Life, including other insight all about the future

Where do you want to see the story go entering For Life episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







