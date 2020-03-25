The Conners season 2 episode 17 return date: ‘The Icewoman Cometh’







If you want both The Conners season 2 episode 17 return date, plus more news on what’s coming up, good news! This article is your resource for all of the goods!

Let’s start things off here with this, though: There is no new episode coming on ABC next week. We’ve had a nice little run as of late but when the dust settles, we’re going to be stuck waiting now until we get around to April 7. That’s where you will see a story entitled “The Incewoman Cometh,” one that will involve some big decisions and then also Dan really sticking his neck out for the sake of someone he cares about — Louise. Rest assured that we’re very excited to see that play out and then some.

Want a few more details now on what’s ahead? Then we suggest that you take a full look at The Conners season 2 episode 17 courtesy of the synopsis below:

“The Icewoman Cometh” – Bev is back from Arizona and has come to the realization that she’d like to use her finances to spread happiness. She has decided to fund Mark’s tuition to a prestigious coding camp, while Darlene tries to convince her to give the money to Harris instead. Dan realizes how much he misses Louise, and Becky persuades him to visit her on tour, on “The Conners,” TUESDAY, APRIL 7 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

As we’ve said a few times over, The Conners got a chance to finish off its second season in production prior to the current health crisis. Because of that, you are going to have a chance to see a number of big stories over the course of the weeks ahead. Consider this your opportunity to watch with family and dive into a world different from your own.

