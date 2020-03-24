FBI season 2 episode 19 details: When will ‘Emotional Rescue’ air?







FBI season 2 episode 19 is the first installment of the show following the crossover event, but there isn’t too much intel about it right now.

So what do we actually know? Let’s kick things off here with the title — “Emotional Rescue.” To date, CBS is not unveiling all that much else, but we imagine that this will get the show back into some of what it has been doing as of late. Think in terms of strong cases with emotional undercurrents, and new ways to test some of the agents when they are away from work.

Given that tonight’s new episode is a crossover, there’s also a chance that you may not get all that much in the way of a promo either — and that could become a trend for a lot of shows in the weeks ahead. Because of what’s happening with the medical crisis, networks aren’t often able to have their promo department put something together. It’s why you are sometimes seeing the end credits, which is something quite strange for shows in this current era.

For now, though, signs point to this particular FBI episode airing next week, but know that things are still subject to change. As we just noted once more, we’re in an era where there are last-minute announcements that can shake up everything. It’s better to be prepared for that now than blindsided later. No matter the chaos of the weeks to come, hopefully a show like this can serve as a distraction … both now and leading into a season 3. We’re confident that a renewal is going to happen, so for the time being we wouldn’t spend a lot of time worrying on that.

Hopefully, more information on episode 19 will be released in the coming days.

