FBI season 2: Where is Maggie Bell? Is Missy Peregrym leaving?







Where is Maggie Bell on FBI? There’s a chance you may be wondering about that very question on tonight’s season 2 episode.

If you didn’t see this past episode of the CBS crime drama, here’s the most-important thing to note: Missy Peregrym’s character has been temporarily written out due to her taking an assignment elsewhere. It wasn’t written into the episode as though it would be a permanent thing, and we have a hard time buying into the concept that it is.

Instead, this feels like a way to just accommodate Peregrym’s real-life pregnancy. The character could be gone for a while, but odds are you’ll see here again, whether it be before the end of this season or season 3. More than likely it is the latter, given the production shutdown and everything that is going on in the real world. These are unprecedented times, so everything there is fairly up in the air.

While it would’ve been nice for the FBI / FBI: Most Wanted crossover to be scheduled earlier for while Maggie was still around, we understand that CBS and producers needed to get FBI: Most Wanted off the ground first as its own thing. There will always be more chances to factor in Maggie to a crossover later on down the road. For now, though, this most important thing is that there was no exit interview or anything else confirming that Meregrym will be gone from the series forever. If we were you, we wouldn’t be worried all that much about whatever the long-term future holds for her.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more insight on the remainder of the season soon — it’ll just be nice to have some clarity on how a number of different stories are all going to tie together, even if there are no definite answers.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you want to see moving forward on FBI season 2?

Are you missing Maggie already? Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around if you are interested in some other news all about the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







