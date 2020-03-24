The Resident season 3 episode 20 (finale) return date: ‘Burn It All Down’







If you are wondering about The Resident return date, we’ve got that … but also a reminder that the finale is coming sooner than you would think.

Traditionally, we get 22 episodes a season for a show like this … but that’s not happening this go-around. Due to the current nature of the country and the health crisis sweeping all parts of it, there are some episodes that were unable to be filmed. The show is shutting down early, so with that in mind, this finale may feel a little bit rushed. It’s not what was originally planned — it may still prove very much entertaining, but it’s going to feel like a disjointed ending to the story, more than likely. If there’s a season 4 (fingers crossed!), the writers will have to come back and address it at that point.

For some more updates on what’s to come, we suggest that you check out the full The Resident season 3 episode 20 synopsis:

Just when Derek’s condition seems to be improving, a severe complication arises, causing Kit to fear that he may be the latest victim of Cain’s cover-up. When Cain’s former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life. Meanwhile, Conrad fills in Marshall on the emergency situation facing the hospital and Mina and The Raptor work on saving the heart of a salsa dancer in the all-new “Burn It All Down” season finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-320) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

By the time this story reaches the end of the road, we’re going to actually learn about Barrett Cain as a human being. Maybe that is important for setting up wherever this story could go down the road. We wondered if he was just going to be a one-season character, but the ending of this season could very well twist that up. We could be seeing this narrative head in all sorts of different directions, and we hope in the end that we’re all prepared for it.

