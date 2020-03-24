Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Season 6 episode 16 promo







Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? If you find yourself wanting an answer to that question, rest assured we’ve got information on that, and so much more, below!

Yet, we don’t want to wait all that long before handing down the unfortunate news that the series is, in fact, off the air tonight. It’s also off the air next week. Some scheduling changes at the network (due in part to real world circumstances) have pushed back the next episode entitled “So Long and Goodnight” until Tuesday, April 7. There’s a lot to expect within this episode, and the promo gives a tiny bit of it away. You’re seeing Barry Allen start to lose some of his speed, and the consequences of that are severe. Any person who isn’t saved because of it is going to dwell in his mind. It’s a physical breakdown that could eventually lead to more of a psychological breakdown over time. Mirror-Iris has a role to play in it, while the real Irir continues to find herself trapped. Let’s go ahead and hope that there is some peace coming for her before too long.

If you haven’t had a chance to see the full season 6 episode 16 synopsis yet, it gives you a little bit more of a sense of what’s ahead:

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound (#616).

So, in addition to there being a lot of drama all around Barry in this episode, we’ve clearly got a lot to worry about with Joe — and also a great deal to think about in terms of how this season is going to end.

