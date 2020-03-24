The Circle, Love is Blind renewed by Netflix for two more seasons







For everyone excited, we come bearing great news — you are going to see a season 2 of The Circle — and a season 3, as well!

Today, Netflix announced that they are renewing a whole slew of some of their unscripted hits, with Love is Blind also getting two seasons while Rhythm + Flow was also picked up for another batch, as well. All three of these shows captured an audience, though we’ll be the first to admit that The Circle was our favorite. It was such an unusual social experiment and one that allowed still for a lot of strategy. Now that a full season has aired, we’re going to have a good chance to see what happens with a new crop of players more experienced with the game.

In a statement confirming the news of these renewals, here is what Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg had to say:

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes … We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

For some more news on the end of The Circle season 1, be sure to check out the latest below. Once you do that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our full show playlist.

Want to be on The Circle season 2?

There is already a website online where you can enter some information on the subject. We’re sure that filming won’t take place for a little while given some current real-world circumstances, but the folks at the streaming service can go ahead and get the ball rolling on a number of different things.

Hopefully, you’ll have a chance to see new seasons of all of these shows at some point in 2021 — we’ll have other updates the moment that they are available.

Are you excited about some of these renewals?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







