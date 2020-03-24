Big Brother Canada season 9: Will it still happen on Global?







Is there going to be a chance to see a Big Brother Canada season 9 over at Global? We didn’t think that we’d be wondering about that so early. Yet, here we are. The news has come out that season 8 is over, with Global making the decision to end production early under the most unprecedented of circumstances.

Global already confirmed that there are no plans for production to continue down the road and with that in mind, the only thing to think about now is next season. That’s provided, of course, that everything gets resolved in the way in which we currently hope. The health crisis has overtaken much of the globe and, for the time being, there are a lot of things more important than a reality television show.

At the moment, we remain optimistic that there will be a season 9. We think that Global and Insight Productions did everything in their power to try and keep season 8 on the air — but, in the end, they’ve made the right decision now. This franchise is just such a valuable form of escapism for people out there, and while it was at one point close to being over, the fans have since rallied and we do think it’s back to being an annual staple once more.

Are there some changes that should happen for season 9? Probably, and we’re thinking here mostly in relation to casting and getting a different group of interesting houseguests into the mix. But there will be a time to break some of that down further; for now, let’s hope that all of the season 8 cast and crew members get home safe. We’re all in this together, whether you are in Canada or some other parts of the world.

