Big Brother Canada 8 canceled due to global health crisis







This is news that we’ve been expecting over the past 24 hours or so, but it’s now official: Big Brother Canada 8 has been canceled. Global TV today made the announcement, with the reasoning stemming from the present-day health crisis that is going on all around the world.

There were signs that the writing was on the wall here, whether it be reports of crew members walking away or a new Ontario stay-at-home order that would have canceled out all non-essential businesses. There was a debate out there as to whether or not this show could be categorized as essential per the rules, but it’s a battle that was not worth having. It may be a sad decision, but it’s the right one for the sake of the cast and crew all alike. The cast may have been effectively locked in the house, separate from the outside world, but there are people around them who still have to be a part of the outside world. That’s dangerous for the crew to not be quarantined, and if something ever got into the house itself that could spread, the damage there could be severe.

In a statement confirming the news today, host Arisa Cox passed along the following message:

“Big Brother Canada is a labour of love for so many, and even though it hurts to say goodbye to the season, it’s the right thing to do … On behalf of the incredible people who put this show together, thank you to everyone who started this journey with us. Please take care and be safe!”

Global also noted that there are two more episodes to air — one on Wednesday night, and then a finale-of-sorts on April 1. How the show will end remains a mystery. There are no plans to resume production down the road. It’s possible there will be a season 9, and maybe it will have some people from this cast back. Whether you loved or hated some of these people, they had an experience that is incomplete. Michael is technically the only person evicted from the game in traditional fashion.

Safety comes first — while we love this show, making sure the crew and cast are okay stands above all else.

