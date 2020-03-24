New Amsterdam season 2 episode 18 spoilers: Daniel Dae Kim’s debut







New Amsterdam season 2 episode 18 is going to be an important episode for a few different reasons. For starters, it is the first following a break. Also, it will mark the first appearance of former Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim. Kim’s arc should last through the remainder of the episodes that are filmed, and he may help to fill the void left by the (supposed) loss of one Floyd Reynolds.

(For us personally, we still have a hard time buying into the idea that Floyd is gone for good — we refuse not too believe fully what we saw at the end of this past episode.)

So when the series returns to NBC, it’s going to be doing so with an episode that may be a case of some eerie timing — it certainly could prove to be too much for some viewers with what’s going on. Much of it has to do with a dangerous disease that is quickly spreading through the hospital, and causing chaos at just about every step. (Obviously, this installment was written long before the world got in the shape that it is today.)

For a few more details right now on what is to come, we suggest that you check out the official New Amsterdam season 2 episode 18 synopsis:

04/07/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An unknown, deathly strain of the flu causes chaos at the hospital. Meanwhile, a new doctor’s unorthodox medical practices test Sharpe’s patience. Guest starring Daniel Dae Kim.

Before we go, we do want to send another get-well-soon message to Daniel, who has been recovering as of late in Hawaii after being tested positive amidst this pandemic. Hopefully he’s on the up-and-up, and we can see him and many of our other favorite actors back doing a lot of what they do best in the near future. For now, though, patience and care matter more than anything else.

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 2 episode 18?

