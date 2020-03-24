American Idol 18: Did Arthur Gunn, Louis Knight advance to Hawaii?







American Idol officially wrapped up Hollywood Week on Monday night solo performances — and there were great ones. For starters, it does feel as though Arthur Gunn made a really great case as a frontrunner this season! Meanwhile, other performers like Just Sam and Louis Knight came out and rocked the stage.

At the end of the show, the best of the best (Ryan Seacrest’s words) were chosen, with this group getting the opportunity to advance forward to the next round, which is taking place in Hawaii. (Technically it already has taken place — filming was wrapped on this before the current medical crisis.)

So who had a chance to move forward? Here are some of the notable performers who advanced — Jonny West, Francisco Martin, Franklin Boone, Arthur Gunn, Kimmy Gabriela, and Just Sam. There were a lot of gleeful people when this announcement was made! Seeing some of these rooms celebrate was a real blast given how hard some of them worked in order to make their dreams into a reality.

Unfortunately, there were some notable performers who ended up exited the competition at this point — think in terms of Margie Mays, Jonny’s longtime girlfriend and a focal point of much of his story this season. Also in Margie’s room were some of the performers who struggled in Duet Night the episode before. (Jonny was really the only person who wasn’t in a celebratory mood after the fact, mostly because he and Margie’s journey together in some ways is over.)

