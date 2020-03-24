Better Call Saul season 5 episode 7 spoilers: A look now at ‘JMM’







Next week on Better Call Saul season 5 episode 7, be prepared to check out an episode featuring some major clashes. Through “JMM,” we could see tension between Jimmy, Kim, and each one of their clients. We do think that one of the things that define this season is the question of purpose. Who do Jimmy and Kim want to be as attorneys? How do they want to define their future?

We know where the story is going to end with Jimmy — yet, we don’t quite know where it is with Kim. We know that she’s not around for Breaking Bad, and for a long time we’ve wondered if she was dead or if she actively decided to get away from Jimmy and this life. Yet, at the same time we’re starting to wonder if something else is coming into play here. What if she goes too far towing the line and gets into trouble? Could Kim somehow find herself facing legal trouble? That would be an interesting reason why everything starts to fall apart between her and Jimmy … though that is clearly not what we wasnt to see. There’s just that shadow looming over everything at the moment.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Better Call Saul season 5 episode 7 synopsis with some more news when it comes to the show:

Jimmy and Kim build a legal firewall with help from Huell; Kim sets things straight with her clients as Jimmy is compromised by his; Gus, at war on all fronts, calms troubled waters in service of his plot to build an empire; Mike does damage control.

Maybe this episode, at least for Mike, will get him more on the road to being the same guy we met in the original series. We’ve seen that the writers have really taken their time getting us to this point.

What do you want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5 episode 7?

