Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11: EP on hopes for series’ future







We’ve made it now to the other side of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 10, and that makes us all the more curious about the future. Will there be a future for the HBO series, or is this landmark season going to just be it?

We will start things off by noting this — there are a lot of people out there who want there to be another season of the show. The reviews for season 10 actually felt more positive than season 9, and there’s always going to be more story left to tell from within Larry David’s twisted world.

Below, executive producer Jeff Schaffer tells The Hollywood Reporter a little bit about how he feels at the moment, including that he and David have had a number of conversations already about what the future could hold:

We miss each other terribly and like to look at each other. So as we stare into each other’s eyes and, yes, every once in a while a story idea might come up. (Laughs.) We’ve definitely been talking about stuff. There’s a lot of new world out there to explore, so we’re starting to explore. In terms of, is there going to be another year? I guess I would officially say that we’re flirting with another season, but it’s too early to tell if the feelings are requited.

There are a lot of factors that go into making another season of Curb. Sure, one part of it is gauging the interest of the creators/stars, but then there is also making sure that HBO is game and then finding the right time in order to get some of the stories together and film. This is a lot of different boxes that need to be checked, and that’s without even thinking about the current state of production. It could be months before any major show kicks off filming in a substantial way.

