This Is Us season 4 finale spoilers: Jack’s callback to the pilot







If you think about to the very beginning of This Is Us, there is a very memorable scene in there featuring Jack, Rebecca, little clothing, and a well-placed Terrible Towel from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the new sneak peek below via Entertainment Weekly, you can take a trip back to that very moment in the pilot — except now, we’re a good year later and Jack and Rebecca are now parents to three babies. It may be a celebration for Jack Pearson, but it’s also a celebration of the Big Three. While he may be ready for some time with his wife, that doesn’t mean that he is going to get it. Right when he thinks he’s about to get somewhere, the babies start crying and that’s it.

So why does this matter so much in the context of the season 4 finale? Well, it has to do mostly with how baby Jack’s first birthday is going to be a big part of the present-day story. This is a way in order to link the present and the past storylines on the show. It’s also a great way in order to ensure there is some connective tissue between the original Jack and the younger version that we are still getting to know.

Also, remember this — at some point in the finale, we’re going to be seeing an older version of Baby Jack presumably welcoming his first child. That is something that was shared in the promo for this upcoming episode.

Get set for a lot of emotion in this finale — plus also some questions that people have for the future.

What do you want to see when it comes to the This Is Us season 4 finale?

