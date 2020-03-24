The Good Doctor season 3 finale spoilers: Prepare for ‘I Love You’







Are you excited to see The Good Doctor season 3 finale next week? The best thing that we can say about it in advance is this: We’re going to see all sorts of emotions pouring out of every single second of this. The title is “I Love You,” and that is both sweet but also very much scary.

So what are we going to see over the course of this episode? Well, for starters, Shaun Murphy has to be prepared for the worst. There are thoughts of him losing someone that could course through almost every single second of this. He has to work overtime in order to ensure that those around him are safe, and the other doctors may have to put stock in what matters most to them as well. This could easily prove itself to be one of the most terrifying situations that we’ve ever seen on the show, and there is no real indication that anything will be easier by the end of the finale.

For those who haven’t heard, though, know this — there is going to be closure at the end of the season to these arcs. Production was not shut down prior to completion of the season.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 3 finale synopsis:

In the second episode of the two-part finale, our doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them.

We do think that a cliffhanger is likely at the end of this. Shows often need to alternate between shocking endings and then also ones that feel a little more warm and satisfying. Last season, we had one that was a little more complete with Shaun asking out Carly. This time around, we wouldn’t be shocked if the writers go in a completely different direction.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Good Doctor right away!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to also stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







