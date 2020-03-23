Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 21 spoilers: Is this the finale?







Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 21 isn’t necessarily being billed as the finale, but there is a good chance that it could end up being the case. We are in the midst now of some very uncertain times, and because of this nobody behind the scenes can have all that much of a clear sense as to where anything is going to go.

If this episode does end up being the final one, we can at least say this with an element of certainty: It’s still going to contain some big events. This is an installment where Amelia could be giving birth — or at least get close to it. Meanwhile, there are some other big moments that are going to happen, judging from the official synopsis below:

“Put on a Happy Face” – Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery, on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 9 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

If we had to make some predictions based on these details and these details alone, the biggest jumping-off point here is that Owen could be learning the truth about Teddy sleeping with Koracick. She has had some opportunities to tell him as of late but, in the end, she’s decided to avoid it. It’s gotta come out at some point, though — otherwise, what sort of show is Grey’s Anatomy? This sort of thing really is the show’s bread and butter.

Meanwhile, we wonder if the Cormac/Meredith story has something to do with the two forming a more romantic connection — or at least Hayes pursuing one. That’s something that has been suggested for a rather long time now…

