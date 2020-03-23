Star Trek: Discovery season 3 premiere likely delayed







If you want to see Star Trek: Discovery season 3 on the air in the future, rest assured that it’s still coming. However, you may have to wait a little bit longer to see it than you once thought.

In a new post on Twitter, Wilson Cruz commented that the new season may premiere “a little longer than we thought” down the road. What’s the reason for that? While production on new episodes is seemingly complete, there are some other issues that complicate matters further. Take, for example, that the post-production team is unable to get a lot of their own necessary work done due to the present health crisis.

As many of you would have properly assumed, Star Trek: Discovery is a difficult show to produce in that there is so much work that goes into perfecting the episodes after the fact. There’s a lot of editing, special effects, music, and so much more. It’s a complicated process to get installments on the air, and that’s something that probably does not get appreciated enough on a weekly basis when the installments are airing.

Our hope in the end is that we can end up seeing new episodes later this year, but like with every other show, it’s all such an extreme holding pattern. We’re all left to some extent in the dark, without much in the way of confirmation as to what’s going to be happening next. The most important thing is safety, and at least there are a couple of other seasons out there to watch/re-watch over the course of the next several weeks and months.

Star Trek: Discovery is not the only show out there experiencing delays due to post-production — if you missed it, we’ve also witnessed something rather similar when it comes to Supernatural. Technically, its series finale still hasn’t been filmed, but other episodes are also dealing with some delays.

I didn’t see @albinokid’s comment this morning on #InstagramLive… but see for yourself in regards to #startrekdiscovery season 3. It’s coming, but it may be a little longer than we thought… It’s coming though! https://t.co/Ne5srvUogd — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) March 18, 2020

