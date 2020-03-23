Big Brother Canada 8: Why does Carol Rosher want to quit? (Spoilers)







We’ve known for a quite a while on Big Brother Canada 8 that Carol Rosher wanted to quit the game. This week, it made it to the show.

So why does Carol want to depart the show this time around? She claims that she wants to be around her family, and that this environment just isn’t altogether good for her. On the feeds, she’s also referred to the house as a “hellhole” and doesn’t seem to be a fan of the whole experience. She also have claimed that she feels like she’s built up her social-media audience to a level that is satisfactory for her.

What frustrates us about Carol’s decision to quit is how she’s basically making the whole house try to find a way to cater to some of her whims. That includes her wanting the houseguests to evict her on the show rather than her just quitting early. They would rather get rid of Minh-Ly, but in the end, it’s hard to imagine Carol staying. We also don’t want that, given that it does feel like Carol just doesn’t care about the show.

We do understand that the Big Brother Canada house is not for everyone out there, but it’s just hard to watch the show when there is someone routinely so apathetic about the process. It’s harder to watch Carol than Nico at the start of the season, mostly because Carol’s been there for SO much longer and we’ve just heard the familiar refrains time and time again.

