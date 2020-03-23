NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 18 spoilers: ‘A Changed Woman’







Are you excited to see what’s coming up on NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 18? Prepare now for “A Changed Woman,” and this is a story that will revolve a mystery with a Navy sailor at the center of it.

We know that there are some episodes of NCIS: New Orleans that do have a tendency to change between different genres. There are a lot of action-oriented stories, but at the same time there there are ones that are softer and more emotional. This looks to be an episode that gives you just about everything — just think about the personal Hannah Khoury story in here for evidence since we’re going to see her daughter factor into things this coming week.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 18 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“A Changed Woman” – When a Navy sailor is found dead, the team tracks the suspicious movements of people in his life prior to his death. Also, Hannah comes to terms with her daughter’s relationship with her ex’s new girlfriend, Veronica (Katie Rose Clark), on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, March 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode is going to bring us a little bit closer to the end of season 6, which regrettably is going to be coming up a little bit sooner than most people would either think or like. There are only a handful of episodes left because of a production shutdown, and there wasn’t much time for the writers to give us a proper finale. Are there going to be some satisfying stories coming up? We definitely think so, but at the same time we do think there’s not going to be a huge amount of closure for the time being.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 18?

Be sure to share some of your early thoughts, hopes, and expectations in the comments! Be sure to also stick around, given that there are some more stories coming all about the series and the future… (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







