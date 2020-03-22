Fuller House season 5 not on Netflix’s April release schedule







If you wanted to see the remaining episodes of Fuller House season 5 on Netflix’s release schedule for the month of April, you’re not alone. Given the current state of the country (and the entire world), we do think that there is a real interest in being able to binge-watch some fun, escapist programming.

Unfortunately, for the time being it doesn’t seem as though the streaming service is planning to make that happen. While we did present an article recently arguing for an early release for the final episodes, the comedy is not currently present on the Netflix schedule for next month. There are some other notable programs including After Life and The Last Kingdom, but nothing of the Tanner – Fuller clan.

Could that change? Absolutely it could, given that all of these dates are often subject to change. Yet, we’d consider it to be unlikely at the moment. Netflix does find themselves in a strange spot, in particular since so many people are binge-watching right now while staying indoors. There’s a lot of reason to buy into the idea that putting more programming up is wise; yet, there are also some noted concerns about bandwidth concerns in some parts of the world. You almost don’t want to overwhelm certain places.

In the end, we don’t think that Netflix has made any decisions with Fuller House to date because of events in the real world. Given that the first half of the season only premiered in December, we’ve long felt like they were probably waiting until May, at the earliest, to put some more new episodes out there. That’s a long wait for sure, but it ensures that they have a wide array of programming on the air for as long as humanly possible during the year. With this being the end of Fuller House, they don’t need to rush anything.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now regarding Fuller House, including further hopes for the future

Do you want to see Fuller House season 5 on Netflix sooner rather than later?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around if you do have an interest in some additional news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







