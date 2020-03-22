Homeland season 8 episode 8 promo spoilers: Will Haqqani survive?







As we come into Homeland season 8 episode 8 on Showtime next week, it’s very apparent now that the stakes are sky-high. Carrie knows where Max is, but she isn’t able to help him just yet. Meanwhile, Haqqani has been sentenced to death and that could be another blow to whatever hope of peace once existed.

In the promo for what is coming up next on the Showtime drama, you see the words “strong, decisive action” bandied about as though this is the sort of thing that anyone can depend on within this world … or this Presidency. It’s all more likely to just be self-serving. No one wants to start a potential War with Pakistan, and so instead the main M.O. at the moment is going to just be finding a way to present action without causing significant and deadly reactions. That’s at least from a big government point of view.

In scaling things down, be prepared to see Saul Berenson once more doing what he can to make things happen on the ground level. For now, he’s trying to do whatever lies within his power in order to save G’ulom’s life. He recognizes fully the perilous situation that the character is in, let alone the implications of Haqqani being executed. The real question is whether the new leader in Afghanistan is inclined to listen.

Finally, we get a sense of Carrie’s desperation to try and help Max — but then also her frustration. She is facing a situation here where she wants to do almost everything that she can in order to help, while also recognizing that she may not be able to do much on her own. She has to buy her time, but let’s be honest here — we all know that there is only so long that this is going to work with someone like Carrie. She’s going to want to act, and it’s mostly of when that happens and what the eventual ramifications are going to be.

