The Blacklist season 7 episode 12 promo: Who is hunting Reddington?







On Friday night’s The Blacklist season 7 episode 12, you will see a situation where Raymond Reddington is being hunted. Yet, he’s far from the only person in danger…

As the promo below for “Cornelius Ruck” indicates, Reddington and Dembe are heading off to the secluded island referenced in the episode “Victoria Fenberg,” and it’s one where the two are going to find themselves facing a lot of adversity. To be specific, there is someone aboard said island who could want their heads.

There are a few different questions we’re left to wonder after checking out this promo, with one of the largest ones being whether or not there’s a larger villain responsible for the danger on the island. Has Katarina Rostova hired someone to take out Reddington? We don’t think that it’s foolish to ponder that, but consider this — Katarina has already had an opportunity or two to take out Reddington, and she didn’t opt to go through with it. We still think that there is an agenda that, one way or another, she is looking to fulfill.

Meanwhile, also in this episode we find ourselves thinking a little bit more about Reddington’s “old flame” Cassandra, who is going to make her debut in this episode. Maybe she’s just on the island to trade of stolen art — you know, the same thing that Reddington is there at the moment. Yet, it’s also possible that she is somehow the architect in a lot of this, and that she is causing a lot of the chaos one way or another. (We also do wonder why she’s never come up in the past — it’s possible their relationship was short, but nonetheless passionate.)

