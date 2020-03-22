When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Clara, Jesse’s wedding







Next week on When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 6, be prepared for something extra-special to transpire. There is a wedding on the horizon! Clara and Jesse are going to be tying the knot and we hope that this episode is going to be stuffed full of all of the romance and joy you could want.

After all, remember this — we’re in the midst of some rather uncertain times. Shouldn’t we all be able to have something that is so celebratory? Few networks know how to do wedding episodes quite like Hallmark Channel, so we think that there are some high hopes here. Beyond just that, we also know that there are some other romantic stories that the show could embrace — just remember what is going on with Elizabeth! We don’t think that the story is going to half with her and her suitors in the near future, but there are also some other priorities that the show is going to take on here and there.

Below, CarterMatt has the full When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 6 synopsis wiht some more information on what lies ahead:

Hope Valley is abuzz with excitement in “In Perfect Unity” as the town prepares for a special wedding in “When Calls the Heart,” Sunday, March 29 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) gets the people of Hope Valley to band together as only they can to give Clara (Eva Bourne) and Jesse (Aren Buchholz) the wedding of their dreams.

Typically, you end up seeing wedding episodes and the like near the end of seasons — it’s a way to really give you the zenith of a big storyline! The fact that this one is happening around the midway point actually gives us a great sense of hope. It makes us think that there is even more incredible stuff coming a little later on down the road.

