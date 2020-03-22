Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? Uncertain future







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you remember, last week we had a show different from any other we’ve seen. Oliver was outside of his studio, doing a piece about the current health crisis in front of a largely blank, white background.

Moving into tonight now, there’s not going to be a show at all. Last week, Oliver confirmed that there are no new episodes for the immediate future. Much like most other late-night shows, it’s hard for them to continue in a traditional form. There’s no way for there to be an audience, just like there is also no real way for the crew to all be together in the same room. The writers and researchers may be able to work from home, but that’s about it.

While some other late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon can produce little pieces from the comfort of their own homes, their shows are also rather different than Oliver. They rely more on comedic monologues and interviews with celebrities, whereas John relies more on extensive segments that are planned out for a long stretch of time in advance. He can’t just get in his living room and do content the same exact way, and the best thing he can focus on for now is staying safe — with the same going for the rest of the cast.

In due time, we do think that Last Week Tonight will return — with the same being said for a number of other shows on the air. It’s just going to be a long, uncertain wait. The best thing that we can do is be patient, but in the meantime, we suggest you go and check out some of the other exceptional segments that are online! There are a number of interesting ones that are out there. We really enjoy the segments on sports stadiums and also US territories from early on in the series’ run — also, the coal pieces are fantastic given all of the headlines that came from them after the fact. (Mr. Nutterbutter is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs.)

