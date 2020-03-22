The Good Doctor season 3 finale spoilers: The themes ahead for Shaun







The Good Doctor season 3 finale is going to be coming onto ABC in a two-part fashion starting on Monday. What should you expect? Think in terms of an earthquake, devastation, and Shaun Murphy having to make some important decisions. This isn’t just about who Shaun loves; instead, it’s more about who is going to survive this perilous situation. Lives are going to be on the line, and because of that, a lot of the little stuff starts to pale in comparison. The show becomes a little bit about whether two characters will end up together, and a little bit more about whether they can live to have a chance.

Suffice it to say, there’s a different perspective within this episode on both the present and then also the future.

Speaking on this subject more in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer David Shore had to say:

“Shaun in this episode is not trying to navigate a relationship. He is aware of the relationship. There’s a lot of very interesting discussions underground with a person facing death about what that all means, but this is an episode about Shaun being Shaun and what that means to Lea, what that means to him, what that means to us, and what that should mean … What we see in this episode are priorities being refocused, or being reminded of them. That is the thing that happens in situations we as a society are facing today. You know, you go along day-to-day and there are things you think are important and then suddenly you’re faced with bigger issues of mortality and our responsibilities to our fellow people, and little quibbles we have on a day-to-day basis take on less significance.”

Don’t expect too many answers within the first part of the finale event, as we feel like the writers are (rather understandably) going to take their time paying a lot of these stories off. There’s going to be a real understanding of the importance of the journey here, and allowing us to see the various impact that this crisis has on Shaun over time.

Suffice it to say, we’re intrigued to see where this story goes — but also nervous. Very much nervous. It’s hard not to be.

