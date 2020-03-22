The Nest episode 2 spoilers: Who is Kaya, really? Early thoughts







As you prepare for The Nest episode 2 airing on BBC One next week, one thing already starts to feel clear — Dan and Emily’s lives are unraveling.

At the center of this new thriller is simple: Trust. Dan and Emily are desperate to have a family, and they’ve chosen to welcome Kaya (pictured above) into their home to assist them as a surrogate. It’s an offer that they are eager to take, but the question remains — is Kaya really trying to turn her whole life around? Is there something darker underneath the surface here?

Well, the one thing that we know at the moment is this — if Kaya was totally innocent and wanting nothing more than to help bring Dan and Emily a baby, this would be a rather boring show. There’s gotta be something more lingering underneath the surface, so we’ll have to take our time and see what develops.

Of course, we’re not going to be taking that much time … mostly because there isn’t that much time. This is a show that is only five episodes long, so things are going to have to move rather quickly before we get to the conclusion.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Nest episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up next:

Three months pregnant, Kaya (Mirren Mack) is living with Dan (Martin Compston) and Emily (Sophie Rundle), but it is becoming increasingly clear that Kaya has secrets – and she is not the only one.

Souter (David Hayman) needs Dan’s full attention of the business, but Dan’s growing concerns about Kaya are proving to be a distraction, as is young and ambitious journalist Eleanor (Katie Leung), who is convinced there’s a story to be found behind Dan’s meteoric rise.

When the death of Jaya’s next door neighbour Doddy (Paul Brannigan) makes front page news, events begin to unravel. Emily worries for the baby, as Kaya spirals out of control.

Panicked by Kaya’s behaviour, Dan starts to question what he really knows about the girl he’s invited into his home.

