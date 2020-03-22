When Calls the Heart season 7: Where is Faith? Andrea Brooks’ status







If you watching tonight’s When Calls the Heart season 7 episode and inquiring as to the whereabouts of Faith, consider this article your source!

We know that there is a desire to see this character around — we’re see Faith as a part of the series since 2015, and we’ve become attached to a lot of her story. The reality, though, is that we’re not expecting to see Andrea Brooks on the show again in the immediate future. Why? The answer to that is complicated. In between this show, her time as Eve on Supergirl, and also being a new mom, she’s got a ton on her plate. Also, Faith left Hope Valley on last week’s new episode.

Is there always a chance that she would return? The answer to that, beyond the shadow of the doubt, is yes. There’s always going to be a chance that we’re able to see characters come back and reunite with Elizabeth and some of the other characters again. It’s all about just finding the right circumstances and then the perfect story to make it happen.

Technically, there are no guarantees about the long-term future of When Cals the Heart for the time being — yet, we have no reason to be anything other than optimistic at the moment. This show performs well in the ratings, has a devoted following, and in all honesty, the world really needs a show like When Calls the Heart in this present era. It’s a program that actually does offer a lot of viewers a chance to smile, reflect, and think about their own family. We’re sure that the next few episodes are going to be required viewing in a lot of households out there.

Tonight marks the halfway point of season 7 — after that, we’ll see things potentially ramp up for the remainder of the spring.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart moving forward?

Are you going to miss Faith however long she is around? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







