Homeland season 8 episode 8 spoilers: Can Carrie really wait?







Next week on Homeland season 8 episode 8, you are going to see one Carrie Mathison finding herself facing all sorts of challenges. One of the biggest ones is going to be not running into the metaphorical fire when there are some other things that she has to deal with. There is value in patience, but also surveying the field and figuring out who to trust.

Is Carrie going to be taking a risk with this strategy? Sure, but we would also remind you of this — when is Carrie not taking a risk? This is something that, time and time again, we’ve seen from her. We actually think it means something more that the character is spending her time waiting as opposed to rushing in. She’s exhibiting a different sort of pattern of behavior than what we’re used to, and there is something rather purposeful about that clearly.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Homeland season 8 episode 8 synopsis with some other news when it comes to what’s ahead:

Carrie decides to wait patiently to see what comes for her next; Wellington makes a surprising discovery.

Whatever Wellington finds could be such to shake up the course of the season — or at least the vast international conflicts that define it. We’ve never really believed that Homeland would conclude with Carrie and Saul getting everything they want. Yet, what we do think is that the two are more than capable of finding some element of stability for the country moving forward. They may not be the only line of defense, but we do think that they have the capability of helping so many people if they have the support around them.

We’re gearing up for the home stretch of the season — there could be more surprises and twists around every corner. We’ve seen it within Homeland before, so who knows what other twists are up the writers’ sleeves at this point?

