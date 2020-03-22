Outlander season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Is the battle beginning?







As we move into Outlander season 5 episode 7 on Starz next week, we’d advise you that things are going to be more intense than ever this season. After all, we’re at the cusp of a conflict that could kick off the Revolutionary War, and on the surface, it seems as though there is no turning back now.

At this point, we know that Jamie has his militia, just as Governor Tryon is doing what he thinks best in order to prepare. Meanwhile, at the same time Murtagh has been building a force of his own. Jamie and the British have already recognized that the Regulators are more of a threat than they first imagined, and now the forces are all converging.

Want to get some more Outlander video discussion? Then remember to watch what we’ve got below! Once you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist. We’ll have other news coming that you don’t want to miss.

In the promo that aired tonight, Brianna warns that they are all closing in on a key conflict that can kick-start a war. We’re hoping that there will be some opportunities in here to see peace, but let’s be honest: We don’t think that the goal of the show is to completely alter the course of history, either. This is an episode that will have a story that, frankly, is what it is. We’ve learned a little bit about history and potential ripple effects on the show already, but this situation is one that could be bigger than almost any other we’ve seen.

Let’s hope that these characters are prepared for whatever lies ahead — after all, it is going to be intense. You can watch the full promo below for what’s next, in the event you haven’t already.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







