NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 18 sneak peek: Anna’s predicament







As we prepare for this weekend’s new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, there are some big questions that are worth asking — some of them pertaining to Anna Kolcheck. Is she ever going to find a way to be safe once more? Can she actually stay in the country?

In the sneak peek below, you can take an emotional look at the story that is coming for Callen and Anna. We know that Anna would love to be in America and free. However, finding a way to do this is easier said than done. There are countless databases that currently refer to her as a fugitive, and stopping that isn’t as easy as just calling up various institutions and then asking them to change their minds. It’s going to take a lot of time — Callen wants to see if she can have her record expunged, but the first order of business here is going to be mainly working in order to see if organizations will consider it.

So, for now, Anna is a little less optimistic than Callen, but he vows to be there for her every single step of the way. It’s a reminder of why this relationship works, and the evolution of this relationship overall. We think that Callen is at a point in his life now where he recognizes what he wants, and he wants to do what he can to make that happen.

By the end of this episode, we’re expecting a little bit more in the way of clarity … and we’re certainly hoping for the best. After everything that we’ve seen these two go through already, it’s going to be rather tough to see something happen that splits them up again. Can’t we just have a little bit of sustained happiness here, even in the midst of some surrounding chaos?

