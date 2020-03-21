Big Brother Canada 8 spoilers: Nominations; will Carol quit, already?







The nomination ceremony happened tonight within the Big Brother Canada 8 house — but we can’t think of a more anticlimactic ceremony if we tried.

You see, the nominations this time around almost feel like a farce, at least in that it’s pretty clear that Carol doesn’t want to be a part of the game long-term. She’s ready and willing to be on the block, and while her mood seems to change every single day, it doesn’t feel like she wants to be there anymore. We knew for most of the day that she and Minh-Ly would be the nominations, with the larger question being if Carol would actually get before Thursday’s eviction or just go.

If we had to guess at the moment, we’d say this — Carol doesn’t want to go down in the history books as a quitter, so she’ll just ask to be evicted if she is on the block. Yet, it’d be kind of hilarious if she didn’t go and somehow still was there. The truth is, it doesn’t really benefit anyone to get rid of Carol given that she’s terrible in a lot of competitions and she doesn’t seem enthused to play the game. She could be easily defeated in just about any final two scenario. (Sheldon would probably rather have Minh-Ly out, but if Carol wants to go, is anyone going to force her to stay?)

Provided that this situation happens, we can imagine production fuming. Think about it — they’ve already seen Nico quit and then Jamar and Kyle expelled — Carol effectively quitting would mean that the only person to actually be evicted was Michael. We don’t imagine this being what anyone drew up at the start of the season.

