





Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to have an answer to that question — and also look towards the future.

First and foremost, though, let’s get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode tonight, but the hiatus is a little bit shorter than it was initially planned to be. There was a time when tonight was meant to mark the start of March Madness, but that’s not the case anymore. This is instead just a chance to catch your breath and prepare for all sorts of good stuff for the Phoenix Foundation moving forward.

To help keep you excited for everything coming up, check out all of the synopses below! The upcoming three episodes are going to feature some big-name guest stars including the Impractical Jokers, Tate Donovan, and Jeri Ryan making her debut as Mac’s aunt. There’s also some personal stuff mixed in here for Riley.

Season 4 episode 7 (March 27) – “Mac + Desi + Riley + Aubrey” – A double date descends into chaos when Mac and Desi witness a murder in the back of the restaurant, and as they work to find the killer, Riley tries to keep the secret about her and her friends’ “day jobs” from her new boyfriend, Aubrey (Leonardo Nam), on MACGYVER, Friday, March 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The comedians Impractical Jokers guest star as restaurant employees.

Season 4 episode 8 (April 3) – “Father + Son + Father + Matriarch” – After Oversight is almost killed in a bombing, he recruits Mac to help him find the suspected bomber, Mason (Peter Weller). However, when Mason reveals he didn’t plant the bomb, the three team up to track down Codex, the shadow organization that set them up. Also, Mac meets his aunt Gwendolyn (Jeri Ryan), on MACGYVER, Friday, April 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 4 episode 9 (April 10) – “Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis” – While Mac’s friends surround him during his time of grief, Los Angeles’ power grid is taken hostage in a ransomware attack resulting in a citywide blackout, and the team discovers the code used was written by Riley years ago, on MACGYVER, Friday, April 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Tate Donovan returns as Oversight.

While production was shut down on MacGyver before the end of the order was done, rest assured that you’re still going to have a lot of time to dive in and enjoy a lot of these stories. There are huge chunks that are sitting around, waiting to be aired!

