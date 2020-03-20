Shark Tank preview: Safety Nailer, Bohana, Boho, & GroupHug







Want to get a sense of what’s happening on tonight’s new episode of Shark Tank? We’ve got a wide array of products spotlighted on the episode, but we think the purpose of this hour stems beyond just this. What we think is that this installment serves as a prime opportunity in order to inspire and maybe bring some hope to some viewers out there. This is a show that always has that sort of inspirational angle to it and now, it may go to a whole new level due to these trying times. Safety Nailer, Bohana, Boho, & GroupHug are the four products that are at the center of tonight’s big installment!

We’re going to spotlight all of the individual products within this article — before we do, though, be sure to check out the synopsis (if you haven’t already):

Friends from Tempe and Phoenix, Arizona, introduce the Sharks to the future with their stylish and affordable mobile real estate concept. An immigrant from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, now based in Boston, Massachusetts, showcases what she thinks is the ideal alternative snack to popcorn—a tasty treat with Indian roots. An entrepreneur from New York City has a sustainable, portable solution to powering small tech devices. Finally, an entrepreneur from Virginia Beach, Virginia, shows he has more than a few tricks up his sleeve as he pitches a new way to ensure safety while using tools.

Now, let’s dive in a little further…

Bohana – What is this company? Well, they produce popped water lily seeds for consumption — it’s a snack product that has some health benefits and also one that comes in unique flavors. There’s a real push here for authenticity and sustainability with what is grown in India.

Boho – What this company brings to the table is something that we’ve heard a lot about, but never in consumer form — vans designed for long travel or even full-time level. They’re customized with sleeping amenities and also ways to cook, clean, and take care of all the basic essentials. They can either be rented or purchased outright, depending on individual need.

GroupHug – We mentioned sustainability a little bit earlier, and that is core to a lot of what GroupHug is trying to do as a company. They seem to be all about providing a reasonable solution to people or businesses who want quality solar energy using a small panel — and they’ll even make one custom to your design specifications!

Safety Nailer – This feels like one of those products that is super-simple, but effective, easy to explain, and could sell in big numbers. It feels perfect for the Tank. This is a device that helps to keep nails in place so that you can hammer them in effectively — while also not accidentally nailing your hand. It’s probably the most self-explanatory title for a product ever.

