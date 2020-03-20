The English Game season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is The English Game season 2 renewed at Netflix? Should we expect the series to be canceled within the weeks ahead? Within this article, we’ll give you some of the first news that we’ve got on this subject.

Let’s kick things off with this, first and foremost — The English Game has the potential to be the perfect sort of escapism within these trying times. It’s an opportunity to get away from the present world and go back and look at the origins of professional football — and with that, we mean soccer in this case. It hails from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, so you know already that there is someone here who knows a thing or two about creating shows that last for several years.

Yet, in this case, it is better to be patient more so than anything else. Netflix likes to take their time when it comes to the future of their series, and at the moment, there is no confirmation that The English Game season 2 will happen. the streaming service will look at the ratings over the next month or so, and then also gauge the interest from Fellowes in doing a little bit more of the series.

We would also imagine that Fellowes’ busy schedule is also going to be a factor here. Have you heard of The Gilded Age? We’re talking here about a show from Fellowes that has been percolating for what feels like forever. Originally, the show was set to air on NBC, but it has since moved over to HBO. This is a series that will still happen, but its schedule is a little bit unclear. In general, though, you can argue that the schedule for a lot of television series is a little bit uncertain. There’s going to be a lot of delays right now, simply due to the present-day health crisis. Patience is going to be key for virtually all parts of the TV business.

For now, happy binge-watching! Hopefully, you’ll enjoy The English Game and will find yourself wanting more sooner rather than later.

Do you want to see The English Game season 2 happen at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on all things TV. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







