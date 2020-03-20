Hawaii Five-0 series finale promo: Prepare to get emotional







Today CBS released their first promo for the upcoming two-part Hawaii Five-0 series finale event … and it’s going to be ALL sorts of emotional. These two episodes have the challenge of wrapping up ten years of stories, and reminding us one more time of what matters most: Ohana. This is a show about relationships, and about how these people all come together in order to fight for the common good.

In the video below, you can see the first series finale promo — it’s not one that necessarily gives a lot away, but it does remind you of where the show began and some of the origins of these relationships. It’s nice to see that some former stars are not forgotten about here, and it’s our hope that these episodes are a celebration of the entire series’ legacy.

Would it have been nice to have more lead-up to the series finale, where we actually knew that this was going to be happening? Sure, but at the same time it’s nice that we’ve got a fitting end at all. This episode should prove satisfying for everyone, and we’re especially grateful that there is closure given that this is a time where there is so much uncertainty for a number of different shows. Look at Empire and Supernatural, two series who still have a series finale in limbo.

The most important thing, of course, remains safety — hopefully everyone reading this piece is indoors, and the sights and sounds of Hawaii on CBS will help offer up some escapism! The series finale event starts next week, and it will carry over to the actual finale in early April.

