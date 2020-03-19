Outlander season 5 episode 6 photo: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, & more!







Outlander season 5 episode 6 is slated to arrive on Starz this Sunday — and for the second time this season, a wedding will be central to the story!

Of course, this time around we’re not talking about an affair anywhere near as pleasant to some as what happened with Roger and Brianna — this time around, it is centered around Jocasta. She is presumably set to tie the knot with Duncan Innes, and we understand already just how complicated that is. There is a star-crossed quality to her relationship with Murtagh, and while the two clearly care about each other, there is no clear and obvious way that the match will ever work. A big part of that has to deal with Murtagh being hunted, and we know that at this point, the Regulators are ready and willing to do whatever they can in order to make an example out of him. They’d love to just go ahead, eradicate him from existence, and then find a way to move forward.

For Jamie, he will find himself in a very tough spot now. There’s a chance that Lt. Knox’s death will be blamed on the Regulators, and all of this is happening at a time when he and Claire need to be present around River Run. The first image above shows Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters, but the moment feels a little more heated and emotional than anything else. Is this the moment with the rings, as seen in the promo?

The second photo we have below does not contain much in the way of a big spoilers, but we like to think that the visual of it all is another reminder of why Outlander has some of the best production design in the business. Jon Gary Steele’s done a tremendous job on the series over the years, and that is what makes news of his departure all the more sad. We’re thrilled to see what he has for the remainder of the season.

