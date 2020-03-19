Big Brother Canada 8: When will live feeds return?







Given that there is a new episode of Big Brother Canada 8 airing on Global tonight, it would have been nice to be able to check out live feeds in advance!

Unfortunately, we know that this is not the case. Last night, the show’s official Twitter account confirmed that there will be no live feeds until after tonight’s new episode airs. This is the one that will focus on the removal of Jamar Lee from the house, in addition to any other drama that happened over the past 24 hours. We know already that the houseguests were told of the current state of both Canada and the world, and this is also a segment that will be a part of the show.

For more of the latest Big Brother Canada discussion, remember to watch some of the latest below! After you do that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our Big Brother Canada playlist. We’ll come bearing further updates soon enough.

So why block off live feeds in this time? That’s a great question. There’s a chance it could be due to some changes to the game brought on by current headlines. Or, it could also be due to other controversy, including another potential person leaving the game in Carol. While Jamar was booted, it feels like there’s a good chance that Carol outright quits. They may also be trying to present a certain narrative on the Jamar situation tonight that they don’t want out there in advance … but we’ll be the first to admit that speculating too much on the Jamar situation may ultimately get us nowhere. This is a rather-hard thing to predict or think about in advance.

Yet, by the time the feeds are off, there is a reasonably good chance that we’ll learn the identity of the next Head of Household — and then from there, we’ll see where things go when it comes to strategy.

Related News – Be sure to get some more updates when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now!

What do you want to see on the Big Brother Canada 8 live feeds when they return tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around if you’ve got a craving for some additional news. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







