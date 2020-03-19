SWAT season 3 episode 17 spoilers: Luca’s brother causes chaos







Next week on CBS, SWAT season 3 episode 17 is going to be coming on the air — and this is one that could lead to chaos between divisions. We know that the SWAT team is going to be doing everything that they can in order to solve the mission … but it seems like something is going to go wrong.

So what happens when something goes wrong with a mission like this? Well, for starters, a lot of media attention as everyone wants to look around for answers. That’s going to bring one of the main character’s family into the mix — Luca, to be precise. This could cause some serious problems within the family, though we’re kind of glad to see this character have a spotlight.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SWAT season 3 episode 17 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

“Hotel L.A.” – The SWAT team must protect a hotel full of civilians after a joint task force mission with the LAPD Gang Division goes wrong, and the city’s most dangerous gang leaders scatter across the building to find an escape. Also, Luca’s efforts to coordinate the team’s mission are complicated when his brother, Terry (Ryan Hurd), a freelance stringer reporter, crosses police lines to shoot footage, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, March 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Beyond this episode, the only thing that we can say is that there is going to be a certain degree of flux when it comes to the show moving forward. There is currently a new episode scheduled for April 1, but will it stay there? What we’re saying at the moment is simply this — be prepared for a lot of things to move around and change due to current events. We’re going to enjoy SWAT for however long it’s on the air, though, mostly because it is that welcome bit of escapism we crave from the outside world.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to SWAT season 3 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do that, remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







