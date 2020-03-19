Chicago PD season 7 episode 18 spoilers: What makes ‘Lines’ different







Next week on Chicago PD season 7 episode 18, you’re going to have a chance to check out an episode entitled “Lines.” So what makes it special? This is a spotlight episode all about the Rojas character, as we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about her and some of the people who matter to her the most. What happens when you see some people in her life get involved in a case?

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago PD season 7 episode 18 synopsis with some more news when it comes to the show:

03/25/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Intelligence does everything they can to build a case against the elusive leader of a drug ring, but things get complicated when Rojas realizes someone she cares about might be involved. TV-14

So could this person end up being the leader of said drug ring? We don’t really think that, but maybe one of her friends or family members could end up being tied into this organization somehow. Maybe they’re an innocent victim who has their life on the line.

Regardless, what matters is that Chicago PD is allowing us to get to know this character a little bit better. There are only a few episodes moving forward this season, due in part to issues that are going on in the real world. That means we have to appreciate every single episode before we embark on what is sure to be a pretty sizable hiatus. At least we know that there are a few more seasons beyond this one. That’s not a luxury that many shows have going into sweeps.

We’ll have more news on the Chicago PD schedule in the weeks ahead … we’re at a point where everything is still subject to change.

