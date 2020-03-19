Survivor: Winners at War episode 7 spoilers: Are we merging yet?







What lies ahead on Survivor: Winners at War episode 7? We’ve just gotten done with an epic set of Tribal Councils. We’ve also lost some big players along the way. Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine both saw themselves sent over to Edge of Extinction, but the good news is that somebody is going to be returning to the game moving forward.

Oh, and we should also note that the merge is going to be coming up sooner rather than later. And, we should also mention that someone needs to crown Denise for that move that she did tonight. One of the best, most brilliant moves that we’ve seen someone do at this point in the game. Sandra thought that she’d figured something out but, in the end, she misjudged what Denise would be willing to do for the game.

So now that we are getting close to a merge situation, that’s going to be in everyone’s heads. Heck, we’re kind of surprised that it doesn’t seem as though the merge is coming up around the bend yet. Instead, we’re in a spot where these tiny tribes could continue a little while longer, and there is going to be some serious tension between Wendell and Michele over at the Sele tribe. Meanwhile, at Dakal Tony is going to be in some danger — he’s potentially lost the numbers at this point, and Jeremy does recognize that he is a huge target. He better just hope that he doesn’t go to Tribal.

